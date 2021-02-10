Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Lai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gerald H. Yoon MD Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 100, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 907-7600
-
2
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
orange anesthesia consultants1301 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 993-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
Dr. Lai is very patient, thorough and explains everything very well. Most of all he is very compassionate. His staff is also very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Jason Lai, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1265503965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Atony, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Minnan.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.