Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kreiner works at Pain Institute of Long Island in Woodbury, NY with other offices in S Huntington, NY and East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Institute of Long Island
    205 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd, S Huntington, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2121
    Jason Kreiner MD
    1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 520-3053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Very little wait time to see Dr. Kreiner. As always, he was very friendly, attentive and knowledgeable. He provided a thorough explanation for both former and upcoming procedures. I strongly recommend him to anyone who is in need of treatment for pain management.
    Brenda S. — Oct 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD
    About Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851672208
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Downstate Med Ctr-Kings Co Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreiner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

