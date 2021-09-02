Dr. Jason Kovac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kovac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Kovac, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.
Dr. Kovac works at
Locations
Men's Health Center Urology of Indiana8240 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (877) 362-2778Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Always helpful and knowledgeable. Helped us w first child and now working on baby #2.
About Dr. Jason Kovac, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033462239
Education & Certifications
- The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovac has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.