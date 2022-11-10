Dr. Jason Koreckij, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreckij is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Koreckij, MD
Dr. Jason Koreckij, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Boone Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was treated with the utmost respect and care--talked to like a real person and all my options clearly explained.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1992739312
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Koreckij has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koreckij accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Koreckij has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koreckij works at
Dr. Koreckij has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreckij on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koreckij speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreckij. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreckij, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreckij appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.