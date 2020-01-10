Dr. Jason Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Koh, MD
Dr. Jason Koh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Evanston Hospital2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2000
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 866-7846
NorthShore Medical Group2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5959
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
I saw Dr. Koh regarding knee arthritis. He is outstanding in every way! His resume is beyond impressive and he has no ego. The kinndest, and most compassionate doctor! He spends so much time with you and is happy to answer all questions and puts you @ ease. I did have surgery “extensive cleanup” trying to delay a knee replacement. Unfortunately, I am now going to have a knee replacement this Spring.
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
