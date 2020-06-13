See All Podiatrists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Jason Knox, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Knox, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Knox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Knox works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN and Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro
    1818 Ward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 813-4021
  2. 2
    Lloyd D Hancock Sr MD
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 450, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 220-8788
  3. 3
    Smyrna
    693 President Pl Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 220-8788
  4. 4
    Neuhaus Foot and Ankle, PC
    6716 Nolensville Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 220-8788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gallup Indian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knox?

    Jun 13, 2020
    My husband has been a patient of Dr. Knox for over 3 years. He suffers from diabetes, lymphedema, nephropathy, and charcot foot. Dr. Knox's medical expertise has twice prevented the loss of my husband's life and limbs. He has been exceedingly kind, honest and deeply knowledgeable. My husband's case is challenging and complicated so our opinion is based on deep experience with Dr. Knox during very serious episodes. We could not recommend him more highly to anyone needing care in this specialty. High commendation to Neuhaus Foot and Ankle Clinic for securing his services.
    Smyrna, Tn — Jun 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Knox, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Knox, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knox to family and friends

    Dr. Knox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Knox, DPM.

    About Dr. Jason Knox, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477517167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Knox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Knox, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.