Dr. Jason Knox, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Knox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Knox works at
Locations
1
Murfreesboro1818 Ward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 813-4021
2
Lloyd D Hancock Sr MD300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 450, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 220-8788
3
Smyrna693 President Pl Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 220-8788
4
Neuhaus Foot and Ankle, PC6716 Nolensville Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 220-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Gallup Indian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr. Knox for over 3 years. He suffers from diabetes, lymphedema, nephropathy, and charcot foot. Dr. Knox's medical expertise has twice prevented the loss of my husband's life and limbs. He has been exceedingly kind, honest and deeply knowledgeable. My husband's case is challenging and complicated so our opinion is based on deep experience with Dr. Knox during very serious episodes. We could not recommend him more highly to anyone needing care in this specialty. High commendation to Neuhaus Foot and Ankle Clinic for securing his services.
About Dr. Jason Knox, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Utah
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
