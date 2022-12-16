Dr. Jason Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kline, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Kline, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Kline works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper University Health Care196 Grove Ave Ste D, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Directions
-
2
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
3
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kline?
Dr Kline was thorough and reviewed by case completely. Very knowledgeable and patient.
About Dr. Jason Kline, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1912115296
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kline using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline works at
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.