Dr. Jason Klenoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klenoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Klenoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Klenoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 324-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klenoff?
I was referred to Dr. Klenoff for hearing related issues. He was very patient and would explain what he wanted to test for and why. He would always call to follow up about any diagnostic tests we did and explain what we would try next. His office was very responsive to messages in the patient portal.
About Dr. Jason Klenoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386788792
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klenoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klenoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klenoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klenoff has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klenoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klenoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klenoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klenoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klenoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.