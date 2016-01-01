Overview

Dr. Jason Kindt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Kindt works at Samuel J. Friedman Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.