Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Torrance2232 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 326-9167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Mc
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
