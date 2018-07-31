See All General Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Jason Kemp, MD

Dr. Jason Kemp, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Kemp works at St. Luke's Clinic - Bariatrics & General Surgery in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Clinic - Bariatrics and General Surgery
    115 W Main St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-3915
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Clinic - Acute Care and General Surgery Nampa
    9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 260, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-6930
  3. 3
    Dirk T Carlson MD
    125 E Idaho St Ste 202, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Theresa Weiland DO PA
    222 N 2nd St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-6390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2018
    I found Dr. Kemp to be friendly, knowledgeable and seemed to have genuine interest in my care. I feel he did a very good job explaining what to expect. I am 3+ weeks post op and had zero issues. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Kemp.
    MThomsen in Boise, ID — Jul 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Kemp, MD
    About Dr. Jason Kemp, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023128097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

