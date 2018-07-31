Dr. Jason Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kemp, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - Bariatrics and General Surgery115 W Main St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 381-3915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
St. Luke's Clinic - Acute Care and General Surgery Nampa9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 260, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 381-6930
Dirk T Carlson MD125 E Idaho St Ste 202, Boise, ID 83712 Directions
Theresa Weiland DO PA222 N 2nd St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 381-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Kemp to be friendly, knowledgeable and seemed to have genuine interest in my care. I feel he did a very good job explaining what to expect. I am 3+ weeks post op and had zero issues. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Kemp.
About Dr. Jason Kemp, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
- Dartmouth College
- General Surgery
