Overview

Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Kellogg works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Dana Point, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.