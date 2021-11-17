Dr. Jason Keifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Keifer, MD
Dr. Jason Keifer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Keifer works at
Brain Health, 4211 Waialae Ave Ste 203, Honolulu, HI 96816
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Before beginning treatment with Dr. Keifer, I had fully blown PCS meaning I had severe daily migraines that felt like my brain was going to pop out of my skull constantly and never went away. The pain would subside throughout the day but the migraines were always there. I was also experiencing facial numbness and tingling on my left side, muscle spasms, muscle weakness, severe fatigue to the point where it was hard to do physical things without feeling exhausted after or nauseous, and I wasn’t able to read without having to lay down after a few paragraphs. I got around that one though and started reading with my legs pressed against the ceiling so the blood would flow to my head and help me to somewhat concentrate without feeling nauseous and dizzy. I am no longer depressed from all the pain because I don’t have as much anymore!! My brain seems to handle pain a whole lot better. I am literally a different person and can finally can be the daughter and sibling I’ve always wanted to be.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1528262391
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Keifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keifer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keifer.
