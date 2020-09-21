Dr. Jason Kastner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kastner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Kastner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Dr. Kastner works at
Locations
-
1
Gallatin Childrens Clinic648 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 451-9246
-
2
Vip Midsouth128 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy Ste 1, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 672-8118
-
3
Lafayette Children's Clinic306 W LOCUST ST, Lafayette, TN 37083 Directions (615) 688-7012
-
4
Station Camp Children's Clinic225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 204, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 451-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kastner?
Our daughter was a 29 week preemie and Dr. Kastner has been her physician since the day she was discharged from the NICU. In fact, she was discharged on a Saturday and he wanted to see her the next day, on a Sunday and opened his clinic for us. Never in my life have I encountered a more caring physician. On top of that he’s also brilliant, goes out of his was and has a wonderful bedside manner. Words cannot describe how thankful our family is to have him as our pediatrician. To put it in perspective, we recently moved and one of the only reasons we didn’t move to Williamson County, was because it would be too far from Dr Kastner’s office.
About Dr. Jason Kastner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477670164
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Chldns Hosp
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kastner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kastner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kastner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kastner works at
Dr. Kastner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kastner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kastner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.