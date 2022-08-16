See All Oncologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Jason Kass, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Kass, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Kass works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliant Otolaryngology
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3103
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2022
    My endocrinologist referred me to Dr Kass for a thyroidectomy. The first visit and the two visits after Dr Kass was a very friendly , kind , down to earth Dr. He took his time to explain everything to me. I highly recommend him.
    — Aug 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Kass, MD
    About Dr. Jason Kass, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1194957589
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • UPMC
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Kass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kass works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kass’s profile.

    Dr. Kass has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

