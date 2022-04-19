Overview

Dr. Jason Karp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Karp works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine and Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.