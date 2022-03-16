Overview

Dr. Jason Karo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Karo works at WNC Ophthalmology, PLLC in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.