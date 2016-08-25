Overview

Dr. Jason Kanos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kanos works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Times Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.