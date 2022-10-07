Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaneshige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Kuakini Physicians Tower405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-2056
-
2
Orthopedic Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The staff were excellent and friendly. They made sure I was comfortable. All in all I’m satisfied with the services they rendered.
About Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- English
- 1871798132
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Hawaii Residency Program
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaneshige has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaneshige accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaneshige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaneshige. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaneshige.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaneshige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaneshige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.