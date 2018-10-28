See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Kalk works at Affiliated Podiatrists, Ltd. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Podiatrists, Ltd.
    6445 N Central Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 202-8800
  2. 2
    5215 N California Ave Ste 804, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 907-7750
  3. 3
    Emergency Department
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2018
    Awesome service, friendly and professional. Dr. Kalk took the time to explain in details what was going on with my daughter’s foot. It was a great pleasure to interact with his entire team. Everyone was friendly and helpful. They moved fast. I highly recommend his office. It was an urgent appointment and it was scheduled with ease,same day within the next our. When we arrived we were taken right away and the whole thing took an hour with X-ray and cast application.
    Renata Pasieka in Chicago , IL — Oct 28, 2018
    About Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427331347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalk works at Affiliated Podiatrists, Ltd. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kalk’s profile.

    Dr. Kalk has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

