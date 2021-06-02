Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Palo Duro Dermatology4302 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 510-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I finally resolved some problems from the Minicycline I took 4 years ago and had some moles removed that were bothersome to me. I would recommend this physician to anyone needing a good dermatologist.
About Dr. Jason Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083932107
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
