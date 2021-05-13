Overview

Dr. Jason Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.