Dr. Jason Jameson, MD

Urology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jason Jameson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with The University of Utah School of Medicine

Dr. Jameson works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Jameson is a caring and through doctor. He determined my problem and we discussed a treatment plan both short and long term. I would highly recommend him.
    Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Jameson, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1902865116
    Education & Certifications

    • The University of Utah School of Medicine
    • University UT
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Jameson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jameson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jameson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jameson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jameson works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jameson’s profile.

    Dr. Jameson has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jameson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jameson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jameson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jameson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jameson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

