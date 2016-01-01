See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Jason Jalil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Jalil works at UCLA Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatry
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095
    UCLA RNPH Adult Dual Intensive Outpatient Program
    300 Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jason Jalil, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 11 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1023372547
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jalil works at UCLA Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jalil’s profile.

Dr. Jalil has seen patients for Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Jalil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

