Dr. Jason Infeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Infeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Infeld works at
Locations
-
1
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (205) 979-9516
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Infeld and his nurse, Amy are very caring and wonderful people as well as extremely well informed and helpful. Dr. Infeld is up to date on all new information regarding cardiology and the latest treatment modalities. I can't find the words necessary to express how well they have cared for me as their patient. They go out of their way to listen carefully to your concerns, explain to you what their concerns for your well being are, and to describe to you what they believe to be wrong and how it would best be treated. In my opinion they are absolutely the best!
About Dr. Jason Infeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194827089
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Infeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Infeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Infeld works at
Dr. Infeld has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Infeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Infeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infeld.
