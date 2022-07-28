Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Huffman, MD
Dr. Jason Huffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Tennova Healthcare-jefferson Memorial Hospital110 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 588-5121
Salisbury VA Medical Center1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 638-9000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent GI specialist. He described the EGD procedure and risks to me in detail and carried out my procedure from ER to done in less time than I would ever have imagined. I had food stuck in my throat and could not eat or drink for three days until I found him, and he was willing to help on short notice in my emergency. He and his team were so professional and capable, I would recommend Dr. Huffman to anyone. I can’t thank him enough. Call Dr. Huffman and his group if you need a GI procedure, you will not be disappointed with their work. I left with zero pain and able to eat and drink again; it couldn’t have gone any better. You’re in good hands with this group!
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
