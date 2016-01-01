Dr. Jason Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Huff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Huff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Cornerstone Hematology-oncology302 Westwood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 781-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Huff, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245298587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Medical Oncology
