Overview

Dr. Jason Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Huang works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.