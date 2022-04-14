Dr. Jason Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Locations
Denver Heart Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Heart - Swedish Medical499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 997-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every person I interacted with was friendly and efficient. I was seen quickly, and had all my questions answered without feeling rushed. Thanks for making me feel comfortable during a stress filled time!
About Dr. Jason Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1023332517
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
