Dr. Jason Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Uwmc - Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hand & Elbow Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsu is meticulous and precise in his manner, but still closely concentrated on his individual patients and their unique needs. He placed a full implant in my right shoulder. The pain after surgery was moderate, and he was very responsive in managing the pain. He was ready to provide alternatives to the opioids that I am hypersensitive to. After five years follow up, I have great strength and mobility with my shoulder. His Physician's Assistant Constance Ly is even more personal and attentive. UW Medicine provides all of my specialist care, and I am abundantly satisfied.
About Dr. Jason Hsu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326238445
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- University of Pennsylvania, Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
