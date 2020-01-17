Overview

Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.