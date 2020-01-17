See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Horowitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center
    250 W 64 St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Retinopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?

    Jan 17, 2020
    Been seeing Dr. Horowitz for years. Always thorough, explains everything clearly, listens.
    — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Horowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679535314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell Ny Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale
    Residency
    Internship
    • Waterbury Hosp|Waterbury Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Horowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.