Dr. Jason Hoover, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hoover, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.
Dr. Hoover works at
Locations
Texas Brain and Spine Institute8441 State Highway 47 Ste 4300, Bryan, TX 77807 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoover?
Dr. Hoover is a great doctor. He performed surgery on back twice and if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be walking. He tries other forms of treatment before resulting to surgery. He takes the time to explain everything to you and shows you exactly what will be done if surgery is involved. He spends more than ample time with his patients and makes them feel comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Hoover if you have any type of cervical or spinal problems.
About Dr. Jason Hoover, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1265551485
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoover using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
