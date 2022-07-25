Dr. Jason Hollis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hollis, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Hollis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers13279 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions (239) 488-4921
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hollis was super. He spent all the time needed to go over all my health issues, medications and to answer all my questions. I was very comfortable with his options for my issues. Really nice as was all the staff. Rare these days!
About Dr. Jason Hollis, DO
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.