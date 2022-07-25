See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Overview

Dr. Jason Hollis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hollis works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers
    13279 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4921

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Jul 25, 2022
Dr Hollis was super. He spent all the time needed to go over all my health issues, medications and to answer all my questions. I was very comfortable with his options for my issues. Really nice as was all the staff. Rare these days!
Jeanne Gerding — Jul 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jason Hollis, DO
About Dr. Jason Hollis, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942697495
Education & Certifications

  • WILLIAM CAREY COLLEGE
  • Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations

  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Hollis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hollis works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hollis’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

