Dr. Jason Holinbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holinbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Holinbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Holinbeck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX.
Dr. Holinbeck works at
Locations
-
1
United Regional Physicians Group1518 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holinbeck?
Dr. Holinbeck listens to your issues/problems and finds how to help his patients. He doesn't give up until he has taken care of the problem. He is kind and very helpful. I am able to do my daily activities with his medical attention. He has been a blessing.
About Dr. Jason Holinbeck, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1003106766
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holinbeck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holinbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holinbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holinbeck works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holinbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holinbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holinbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holinbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.