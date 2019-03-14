See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Mineola, NY
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (12)
Dr. Jason Hoffmann, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Interventional Radiology, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania

Dr. Hoffmann works at NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola
    259 1st St # 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Hoffmann, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • English
    • 1235365974
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Radiology, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Winthrop University Hospital
    • Sisters Of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, New York
    • Holy Cross
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmann works at NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoffmann’s profile.

    Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

