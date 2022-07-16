Dr. Jason Hofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hofer, MD
Dr. Jason Hofer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Ventura Orthopedics - Ventura3525 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Dr. Hofer and team are wonderful at keeping you feel at ease for an appointment to surgery. I highly recommend them for any and all your knee issues. My first knee replacement was the best thing I ever did. I am ready for my other replacement next week. Thanks to you all.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962681718
- Scripps Clinic - Hip and Knee Replacement
- Uc-Irvine Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
