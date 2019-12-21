See All Neurosurgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Overview

Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Highsmith works at Florida Spine and Orthopedics - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Spine and Orthopedics - Kissimmee
    339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 270, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8087
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1936 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-6522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 21, 2019
    He fused C7 T1-2. Very skilled and great bedside manner this was done in 2013. Now I have developed some other issues and spent weeks waiting for records for him. Now I know he's left the practice and finally got a fax number for him 843-474-0172. I understand he works out of several offices now.
    conway sc — Dec 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1326068669
    • 1326068669
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Highsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Highsmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Highsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Highsmith has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Highsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highsmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

