Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD
Dr. Jason Highsmith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Florida Spine and Orthopedics - Kissimmee339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 270, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (813) 588-8087
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud1936 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 306-6522
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
He fused C7 T1-2. Very skilled and great bedside manner this was done in 2013. Now I have developed some other issues and spent weeks waiting for records for him. Now I know he's left the practice and finally got a fax number for him 843-474-0172. I understand he works out of several offices now.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1326068669
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of Virginia Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Highsmith has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Highsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.