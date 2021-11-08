Overview

Dr. Jason Hess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hess works at APH - Department of Behavioral Medicine in Southfield, MI with other offices in San Diego, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.