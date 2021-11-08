Dr. Jason Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-5862
Jason R. Hess Plastic Surgery, Inc and Central San Diego Surgery Center, Inc.4060 4th Ave Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 299-7467
Hess Plastic Surgery4100 Long Beach Blvd Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hess listens and delivers! He spent 1.5 hours with me during the free consultation and answers all my questions and concerns, without making me feel rushed. I asked if he can do rapid recovery technique and if he would inject a long acting anesthesia to the area and he said yes. Surgery was 10/29, went trick or treating on the 30th and drove my daughter to school on the 1st. My recovery was so easy! He checked on my from his personal cell two hours after I got home, and always answer my text when I had questions, I don't hear many doctors who does that! He's also a perfectionist and really meticulous at what he's doing. I don't get frankenboobs like many women do when they get augmentation. My breasts look like twin sisters instead of distance cousins, they look symmetrical! When I first discovered him, I thought he was too good to be true. His price is fair, he's compassionate and delivers the result you want. Look no further!
About Dr. Jason Hess, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396786406
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- The Ohio State Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hess speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
