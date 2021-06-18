Overview

Dr. Jason Helliwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Helliwell works at Advanced Womens Health Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.