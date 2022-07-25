Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hedrick works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Institute of Dayton, Inc..9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 886-2980
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hedrick?
Excellent care, I saw him for an abdominoplasty. Dr. Hedrick answered all my questions, and thoroughly explained the procedure and what recovery would be like. The surgical suite and staff are fantastic, and my tummy tuck looks awesome!
About Dr. Jason Hedrick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1417161753
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Miami University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedrick works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.