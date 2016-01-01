Dr. Jason Hayes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jason Hayes, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weber City, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Health Group PC1006 Us Highway 23 North, Weber City, VA 24290 Directions (276) 225-0976
-
2
Bristol Regional Counseling Center26 Midway St, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 989-4538
-
3
Lee County Integrated Care34084 Wilderness Rd, Jonesville, VA 24263 Directions (276) 346-3590
-
4
Watauga Behavioral Health Services109 W WATAUGA AVE, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jason Hayes, DO
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1053625640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
