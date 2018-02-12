Dr. Jason Hartman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hartman, DMD
Dr. Jason Hartman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Lehigh Valley - Bethlehem3076 Schoenersville Rd Unit 11, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 672-7312
Lancaster Location1380A Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 680-6663
Lehigh Valley - Schnecksville5021 Route 873, Schnecksville, PA 18078 Directions (610) 672-7311
Schuylkill County Location103 E Main St, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 Directions (570) 304-8731
Reading5318 Allentown Pike, Temple, PA 19560 Directions (610) 672-7313
York Location928 Carlisle Rd, York, PA 17404 Directions (717) 680-6362
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was very nice. We went for an initial consultation. They gave us different options and the cost was comparable to other orthodontic offices. We were very pleased!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356591903
- Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine Department Of Orthodontics|Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg General Dentistry Residency
- Philadelphia Veteran's Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
