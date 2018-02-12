Overview

Dr. Jason Hartman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Hartman works at Spark Orthodontics in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA, Schnecksville, PA, Schuylkill Haven, PA, Temple, PA and York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.