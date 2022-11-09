Overview

Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Highlander Surgical Associates in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.