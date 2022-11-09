See All General Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Jason Harrison, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (101)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Harrison works at Highlander Surgical Associates in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Highlander Surgical Associates
    301 Highlander Blvd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Lump
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Appendix Cancer
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Appendicitis
Colonic Volvulus
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intussusception
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Breast Tumor
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Metastatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Perianal Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Surgical Procedures
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 09, 2022
    A big shout out for Dr Harrison and his wonderful staff. He did my hernia surgery successfully. I am back to playing tennis after 6 week healing time. Highly recommend!
    David Kerr — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
    About Dr. Jason Harrison, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679547863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bayor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bayor University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Highlander Surgical Associates in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

