Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrison was exceptional in every way! From my very first visit with a herniated disc to my surgery the following day. He kept me informed in pre-op of the plan of care and more than that, made me a part of my own care. His bedside manner is exceptional! He was open, real, and honest about my surgery. I would HIGHLY recommend him. He is everything that Harbin Clinic stands for!
About Dr. Jason Harrison, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
