Dr. Jason Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Dentistry.
Berry Good Dental Care325 University Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 221-9568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best dentist experience. I really have always hated going to the dentist. Never had a good experience until now. Dr. Harris was so amazing as well as all of his staff. I love all the ladies and how sweet and welcoming they always are. I have soft teeth that have always been troublesome so going to the dentist always meant something, which stinks, but on top of that they were always in a hurry, and not mindful of pain or care for the patient. Dr. Harris, during only my second appt, had to complete some significant work. I was worried because of my other past experiences. Even from the beginning it was so different. I had to have novacaine and its usually very uncomfortable, even from just that start. Dr. Harris was amazing. I couldn't feel a thing and felt so much more calm because he talked me through things he was doing. He was very thorough and mindful of my needs and feelings during the whole appt. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Harris and his whole staff.
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Howard University College of Dentistry
