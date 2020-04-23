See All General Dentists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Jason Harris, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Harris, DDS

Dentistry
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Dentistry.

Dr. Harris works at Berry Good Dental Care in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berry Good Dental Care
    325 University Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 221-9568

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore
Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?

    Apr 23, 2020
    Best dentist experience. I really have always hated going to the dentist. Never had a good experience until now. Dr. Harris was so amazing as well as all of his staff. I love all the ladies and how sweet and welcoming they always are. I have soft teeth that have always been troublesome so going to the dentist always meant something, which stinks, but on top of that they were always in a hurry, and not mindful of pain or care for the patient. Dr. Harris, during only my second appt, had to complete some significant work. I was worried because of my other past experiences. Even from the beginning it was so different. I had to have novacaine and its usually very uncomfortable, even from just that start. Dr. Harris was amazing. I couldn't feel a thing and felt so much more calm because he talked me through things he was doing. He was very thorough and mindful of my needs and feelings during the whole appt. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Harris and his whole staff.
    Mary P. — Apr 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Harris, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Harris, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harris to family and friends

    Dr. Harris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Harris, DDS.

    About Dr. Jason Harris, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801100938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Harris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Berry Good Dental Care in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.