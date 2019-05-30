Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Hanft works at
Locations
Well Pharma Medical Research Corporation7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 405, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-1444
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent experience. As a child I've had ingrown toenail problems that started to persist into my adulthood. The surgery is usually done with only local anesthesia but Dr.Hanft accommodated my psychological needs and allowed a sedative procedure instead. The practice may be a little rough around the edges but Dr.Haft is a capable and accommodating Doctor
About Dr. Jason Hanft, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174588032
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanft works at
Dr. Hanft has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanft.
