Dr. Jason Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Hammond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
MedStar GSH/UMH Ortho at Westminster412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 751-8800
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hammond is 1 REMARKABLE EXTRAORDINARY SUPER PROFESSIONAL DOCTOR YOU WOULD WANT TO HAVE AS YOUR ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON, HE LISTEN TO YOU, HE TAKES HIS TIME WITH YOU, HE TAKES CARE OF YOU FROM THE VERY MOMENT YOU MEET HIM, HE GETS STRAIGHT TO BUSINESS WITH ANY CONCERNS YOU HAVE, HIS PERSONALITY AND THE WAY HE SPEAKS TO YOU IS SUPER AMAZING HE MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT PATIENT EVER, HE MAKES SURE YOUR OKAY, AND COMFORTABLE WITH YOURS AND HIS DECISIONS ON ANY MEDICAL PROCEDURE, WHAT MEANS A MILLION TO ME IS THAT WHEN I LEAVE HIS OFFICE AND AFTER I HAND MY RIGHT KNEE SURGERY 2020, I LEFT WITH A BLESSED AND HAPPY FEELING THAT EVERYTHING WENT WELL AS PLANNED, DR. HAMMOND IS A AWESOME SURGEON 'AND I HIGHLY EULOGIZE AND RECOMMEND HIS PROFESSION TO THE WORLD. DR. HAMMOND, I HIGHLY APPRECIATE YOU AND YOUR STAFF. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST EVER.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033271697
- The Union Memorial Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
