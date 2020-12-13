See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at Osborne Head & Neck Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osborne Head & Neck Institute
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-0123

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pharyngitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pharyngitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 13, 2020
    This review is so long overdue. Dr. Hamilton was the first doctor to properly address a miserable fifteen-year-old sinus issue I had. He performed a septoplasty and turbinate reduction, and I've never had a recurrent issue since. To think of how this has improved my life could literally bring me to tears. He's an incredibly talented and amazing human being, and I hope he's profoundly blessed for putting his talent to such use.
    dave carlson — Dec 13, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780610113
    Education & Certifications

    • Med
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Osborne Head & Neck Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

