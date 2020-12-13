Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Osborne Head & Neck Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This review is so long overdue. Dr. Hamilton was the first doctor to properly address a miserable fifteen-year-old sinus issue I had. He performed a septoplasty and turbinate reduction, and I've never had a recurrent issue since. To think of how this has improved my life could literally bring me to tears. He's an incredibly talented and amazing human being, and I hope he's profoundly blessed for putting his talent to such use.
About Dr. Jason Hamilton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780610113
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
