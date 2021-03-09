Dr. Jason Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Hall, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Boston Medical Center820 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-8054
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hall did my colonoscopy when he was at Lahey Clinic. I would recommend him highly as he was a competent, caring surgeon.
About Dr. Jason Hall, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard University Medical School
- College of the Holy Cross
- General Surgery
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
