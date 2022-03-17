See All Urologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Jason Hafron, MD

Urology
4.5 (60)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jason Hafron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Hafron works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Troy, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology
    130 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 740-0670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I am currently 65 years old. Dr. Hafron performed a very successful Aquablation Robotic procedure on me. I had a prostate that was 200 grams (5-times the normal size prostate), which greatly impaired my ability to urinate. The procedure removed a great amount of prostate tissue using water jets that were robotically guided. The Aquablation procedure required an overnight stay in the hospital, and I was sent home with a catheter for (3) days. After the catheter was removed, I was immediately able to urinate with a stream like I had back in my 20's. There was some discomfort for about 1-month during the healing period, but after about 5-Weeks, there was hardly any pain or discomfort. Also - there were NO SEXUAL SIDE EFFECTS. No problem attaining an erection, and no Retro Grade ejaculation. Dr. Jason Hafron is a terrific Urologist and will listen to you. I highly recommend him as your urologist.
    Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Hafron, MD
    About Dr. Jason Hafron, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255483277
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Urology
